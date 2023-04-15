WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH) — State police report that a driver lost their life Friday night in a crash outside the town of Woodstock.

Preliminary police investigations show that Tyler Sparks was heading West on the Somers Turnpike when his vehicle veered into another lane. Mr. Sparks collided with a car heading East causing significant damage to both vehicles. Mr. Sparks, 38, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver and a passenger of the Eastbound vehicle were transported to Day Kimball Hospital for their injuries. This incident remains under investigation.