ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died in a crash on I-91 northbound in Enfield early Friday morning, according to Connecticut State Police.

State Police said the crash involved two vehicles. They said it happened around 2 a.m.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the highway is closed at Exit 48 for a crash involving an overturned motor vehicle.

No further details are available at this time.