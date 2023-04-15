STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stamford resident was killed after being thrown from their motorcycle Friday evening, according to Stamford police.

Investigations show that the motorcycle was traveling south on High Ridge Road before it crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound car. The driver was thrown from the back of the motorcycle before the vehicle caught fire. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses tried but were unsuccessful in extinguishing the motorcycle fire before the Fire Department arrived. The operator of the car did not report any injuries.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.