Four-car crash involving serious injuries closes intersection in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester Police Department officers are on scene at W. Center Street and McKee Street investigating a four-car crash involving serious injuries.

Police said four occupants of the vehicles were transported to area hospitals, two of those with suspected life-threatening injuries.

Manchester PD is advising drivers to avoid the area and utilize alternate routes, as the intersection will be closed to traffic while police and the Metro Traffic Services Accident Reconstruction Team conduct their investigation.