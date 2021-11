DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A portion of I-84 westbound in Danbury is shut down Monday afternoon due to a serious rollover crash.

At about 2:15 p.m., State Police in Southbury were called to a two-car rollover crash on I-84 west near Exit 1 in Danbury. Serious injuries were reported.

The highway is currently shut down for the investigation. Traffic is being diverted off Exit 2.

State Police ask anyone traveling in the area to seek alternate routes.