WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 southbound in Wallingford is closed Wednesday night due to a tractor-trailer crash and fire.

The Department of Transportation confirmed the closing is between Exits 15 and 14.

They say the crash occurred just before 8 p.m.

News 8’s LaSalle Blanks was on scene and reported the smoke could be seen from several exits away. The traffic jam goes back through at least Exit 9.