(WTNH) — Interstate-95 South is closed between Exits 74-73 in East Lyme due to a deadly rollover crash.

State Police told News 8 a driver was killed after their Honda Civic struck a tree around 2 a.m. Monday. The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Traffic is being diverted off Exit 74.

