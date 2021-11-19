Investigation underway after car crashes into building near city center in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are investigating after a car drove into a building near the city center in Norwich Friday morning.

At about 9 a.m., Norwich Fire Department (NFD) companies responded to reports of a car into a building at the intersection of West Main Street and Thames Street.

The fire department reports the car appears to have been traveling towards the city center on West Main St., but was unable to stop at the traffic light, and veered off the road to the right. It hit the American Group building causing damage to the facade and structural support.

The American Group complex also houses American Ambulance. Emergency operations were not compromised, but the personnel in the building were immediately evacuated.

The two occupants of the car were safely out of the vehicle before the fire department arrived. They were checked by medical personnel on the scene but refused further treatment.

The vehicle was removed from the building and towed. The Building Official was contacted and was working with a structural engineer from CLA Engineering to ensure the building could be re-occupied.