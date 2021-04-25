Man dead after rollover crash on Rt. 9 in Berlin

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain man dead after a motor vehicle crash on Route 9 late early Sunday.

Connecticut State Police say that for an unknown reason, Ahmed Durrant, 41, lost control of his Chevrolet Suburban while traveling on Route 9 southbound, north of Exit 23.

Durrant veered from the roadway, striking a metal beam guide rail on the left and right side on Route 9. He then overturned coming to final rest in the left lane.

Durrant was pronounced dead on the scene.

The collision remains under investigation.