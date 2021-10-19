Man sustains life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a car vs. motorcycle crash on State Street Tuesday afternoon.

North Haven’s Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting the crash in the area of 178 State St. around 1:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, North Haven officers began to treat injuries. The motorcycle operator, a 70-year-old male from Hamden, was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the car, a 75-year-old man from Hamden, was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

There were no other occupants in the car or on the motorcycle. Police said no additional injuries were reported.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Matthew Ferrucci at (203) 239-5321 x280.

