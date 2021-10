VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle crash in Vernon left a man with significant injuries Sunday night, according to Vernon Police.

Police said the crash occurred on Windsor Avenue at Windermere Avenue. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The driver, a 56-year-old Vernon man, was taken to an area hospital, according to police.

Police said his condition is unknown at this time.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Vernon Police Department at (860) 872-9126.