Manchester PD investigating fatal pickup truck crash off I-84 east

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead after driving into a concrete wall off I-84 east in Manchester Friday afternoon.

At about 4:23 p.m., Manchester police, fire, and EMS were dispatched to Buckland Street at the I-84 east off-ramp for reports of a crash with injuries.

Responding personnel found a one-car crash. The vehicle, a pickup truck, was heavily damaged and it appeared it had crashed into a wall, resulting in life-threatening injuries for the male driver. He was the only occupant.

The driver was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation revealed the truck had been driving eastbound on I-84 east near the Exit 62 off-ramp and hit another car on the highway. That initial collision did not involve any injuries. Police said the truck continued driving down the highway off-ramp straight through the intersection with Buckland Street and into a concrete retaining wall.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit and

the Metro Traffic Services Crash Reconstruction Team.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information should contact Ofc. Jonathan Sargolini at 860-643-3342.