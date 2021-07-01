Motorcyclist killed in crash on Rt. 82 in East Haddam

(WTNH) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 82 in East Haddam Tuesday afternoon.

State Police said just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, a GMC Yukon Denali was traveling south on Rt. 82 approaching the Banning Road intersection when a motorcyclist traveling north veered into the southbound lane, and they collided.

The motorcycle operator, identified as 59-year-old Steven Davidson of Sterling, was transported from the scene and was later pronounced deceased.

The passengers in the Yukon were not injured.

This case remains active and under investigation.

