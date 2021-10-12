Multi-vehicle crash closes I-95 south near Long Wharf in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –I-95 south is closed in New Haven due to a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

The Department of Transportation reports the crash has closed the highways between Exits 46-44 in the area of Long Wharf.

The crash was reported at 5:19 p.m. and involves what appears to be a flatbed truck and several smaller cars.

Fire crews and ambulances are on the scene.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

This is breaking news. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.