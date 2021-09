NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Newington Police say the operator of a scooter sustained serious, life-threatening injuries in a crash involving the scooter and a truck Tuesday.

According to police, the crash occurred at 4 p.m. on Willard Avenue at Louis Street.

September 7, 2021

