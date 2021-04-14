Norwalk FD: Woman extricated from vehicle after early morning crash on Rt. 15

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk firefighters responded to a single-car crash with extrication on Route 15 early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the northbound side of Route 15 between Exits 40 and 41 at around 4:19 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire officals said a Honda Civic was traveling north when it left the roadway, struck a large rock, rolled and landed upright in the right travel lane.

The woman inside had to be extricated from the vehicle using several hydraulic tools, fire officials said.

The woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A look at the terrible crash in Norwalk that has Rt 15 NB closed. The driver had to be extricated and is suffering from life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/mq7jcBU24n — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) April 14, 2021

The roadway is closed between Exits 40B and 41 as State Police investigate the incident.