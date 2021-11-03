One driver dead following three-car crash on Franklin Ave. in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Hartford Wednesday morning.

At about 10:53 a.m., Hartford police responded to 443 Franklin Ave. for reports of a serious three-car crash. Arriving officers found a Dodge Caravan, a Lexus LS460, and a Dodge Charger involved in a crash.

The driver of the Caravan, later identified as Jesus M. Torres, 58, of Hartford, was taken to Hartford Hospital by ambulance and has since died of his injuries. Occupants of the Lexus were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. One occupant of the Charger was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is
asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

