Two tractor-trailer crash closes I-91 South in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State police responded Wednesday to a crash involving two tractor-trailers, with one of them overturned, on Interstate-91 south in Meriden.

The crash happened around 7:51 a.m. Wednesday between Exits 18 and 17, where it meets Route 15. The roadway is closed. Delays back up to Exit 19.

There are injuries reported, according to state police, but the extent is not known.

There is no information on the cause of the crash.

