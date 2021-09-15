Two tractor-trailer crash closes I-91 South in Meriden

Crashes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State police responded Wednesday to a crash involving two tractor-trailers, with one of them overturned, on Interstate-91 south in Meriden.

The crash happened around 7:51 a.m. Wednesday between Exits 18 and 17, where it meets Route 15. The roadway is closed. Delays back up to Exit 19.

There are injuries reported, according to state police, but the extent is not known.

There is no information on the cause of the crash.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

¿Qué Pasa? 15 de Septiembre de 2021: Titulares populares del día

News /

Avelo Airlines announces flights from New Haven to Palm Beach

News /

State leaders commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month

DL365 /

Two tractor-trailer crash closes I-91 South in Meriden

News /

Community members in New Haven start nightly gatherings to combat rise in violence in the city

News /

Nyberg: Hamden's Best Video Film & Cultural Center preserves film and cultural history one VHS tape at a time

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss