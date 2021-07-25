Pennsylvania man dead after being struck by car on Rt. 15 in Woodbridge

A 3-year-old boy was fatally shot at a child’s birthday party in South Florida, authorities said Sunday.

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH)– A Pennsylvania man is dead after being struck by a car on Route 15 Sunday morning.

State police report early Sunday morning, 38-year-old Mac Paul Tillery, of Philadelphia, PA, was stopped in the left lane of Route 15 northbound, north of Exit 58, when a Nissan Rogue driven by Juan Ponce, 25, of Milford, CT, struck the rear-end of Tillery’s vehicle and hit him.

State Troopers report Tillery died on the scene as a result of being struck. Ponce was unhurt.

Both vehicles were towed.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact TFC Myer #1382 at Troop I, 203-393-4200.

