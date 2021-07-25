Pennsylvania man dead after being struck by car on Rt. 15 in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH)– A Pennsylvania man is dead after being struck by a car on Route 15 Sunday morning.
State police report early Sunday morning, 38-year-old Mac Paul Tillery, of Philadelphia, PA, was stopped in the left lane of Route 15 northbound, north of Exit 58, when a Nissan Rogue driven by Juan Ponce, 25, of Milford, CT, struck the rear-end of Tillery’s vehicle and hit him.
State Troopers report Tillery died on the scene as a result of being struck. Ponce was unhurt.
Both vehicles were towed.
This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact TFC Myer #1382 at Troop I, 203-393-4200.
Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app for more on this developing story.