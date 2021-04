SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 34 (Roosevelt Drive) in Seymour between Buckingham Road and River Bend Road has closed both ways due to a two-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday evening.

CT DOT reported the closure at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday, and it is still closed early Thursday morning.

The extent of any injuries is not known at this time.

Drivers can use Route 67 as a detour.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.