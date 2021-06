ANDOVER, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a head-on crash on Route 6 in Andover Monday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday between Long Hill and Hendee Road, in front of Andover Plaza.

State police identified the deceased victim as Roderic Raiford, 64, of Willimantic.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Trooper Ruggiero #1398 at (860) 465-5440.