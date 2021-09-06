Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 8 in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist has died following a crash on Route 8 in Shelton Monday night.

At 6:37 p.m., Shelton Fire Department was alerted to an accident on Route 8 Northbound between Exits 13 and 14. When the first fire unit arrived, it was determined that a single motorcyclist was down in the road and unresponsive, according to Shelton Fire Department.

Once Echo Hose Ambulance arrived and assessed the patient, Shelton Fire Department says it was determined that the patient was not revivable.

Route 8 in Shelton was closed on the northbound side between Exits 13 and 14 while the fire department and State Police were on scene.

The roadway has since reopened.