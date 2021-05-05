Part of Rt. 63 in Woodbridge closed due to vehicle crashing into pole

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Amity Road (Rt. 63) in Woodbridge is closed between Dillon Road and Walker Lane due to a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

One person was transported to the hospital after the vehicle hit a telephone pole. The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

The road is closed due to the downed wires. Only 10 UI customers are experiencing power outages at this time, and it is unconfirmed whether the outages are connected to this incident.

News 8 has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

