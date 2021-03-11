 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

3-vehicle crash, diesel spill on Rt. 85 in Waterford, fire officials say

Crashes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Waterford firefighters and police are responding to a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning in front of the Henny Penny on Route 85 in Waterford.

Firefighters said three ambulances and two paramedic crews were called to the scene. The number of people injured and extent of injuries is not known at this time.

There is also a large diesel spill; the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has been notified about the spill.

Route 85 was shut down for around two hours; one lane is open. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New London woman accused of killing son had asked state agency for help

News /

Candlelight vigil held in honor of 4-year-old allegedly slain at the hands of his mother in New London

News /

Candlelight vigil held in honor of 4-year-old allegedly slain at the hands of his mother in New London

News /

Colchester Elementary School closed Monday after several staff members experience side effects of vaccine

News /

New London woman charged with murder after telling police she strangled her 4-year-old son appears in court

News /

WEB EXTRA: Full press conference Sunday: New London PD, mayor give update on death of 4-year-old child

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss