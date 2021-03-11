3-vehicle crash, diesel spill on Rt. 85 in Waterford, fire officials say

(WTNH) — Waterford firefighters and police are responding to a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning in front of the Henny Penny on Route 85 in Waterford.

Firefighters said three ambulances and two paramedic crews were called to the scene. The number of people injured and extent of injuries is not known at this time.

There is also a large diesel spill; the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has been notified about the spill.

Route 85 was shut down for around two hours; one lane is open. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.