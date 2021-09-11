Passengers sustain severe injuries after a two-car crash in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn., (WTNH) — Passengers were sent to the hospital with severe injuries after a two-car crash on Center Street on Friday.

Responding officers were called to Center Street near the intersection of Falknor Drive after receiving a call of a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

According to police, the driver of one car received significant injuries as well as the passengers of the other vehicle. Both parties were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say that the investigation shows that one car was traveling east on Center Street and traveled across an oncoming lane of traffic and off the roadway into the front of a house. The vehicle went back onto the roadway and collided with the second car that was traveling westbound on Center Street.

This incident is under investigation by the Manchester Police Department.