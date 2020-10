NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck Police report they are investigating a two-car crash at Route 63 and Mill Street in Naugatuck Sunday.

Police say there were three occupants in total between the two cars; one of those occupants has died. The other two occupants were transported to area hospitals to be treated for serious injuries.

