SALEM, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run in Salem Saturday night.

State Police say at 11:12 p.m. they responded to reports of a car vs. pedestrian on Route 354 near the Gardner Lake Fire Department.

Upon arrival, officers observed fatal injuries to the pedestrian.

Police say the offending vehicle fled the scene.

If you know anything about this incident, please call State Police at 860-465-5455 ex:4044.