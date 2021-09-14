Pedestrian struck on Route 8 north in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — A female is suffering from serious wounds after reports of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Route 8 North in Seymour between Exits 21 and 22 Tuesday morning.

Responding troopers say they located the victim and transported her to a local hospital. According to troopers, the victim may have been struck by an evading vehicle.

Connecticut Dept. of Transportation officials said to expect lane closures on the northbound side.

The left lane is closed on the southbound side between Exits 22 and 20, but it is not known if the closure is connected to this collision.

The cause of the collision is not known at this time.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.