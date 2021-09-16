Plainfield PD: Five-year-old sent to hospital for possible injuries following two-car crash on Norwich Road

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield Police say a five-year-old was transported to the hospital for possible injuries following a crash on Norwich Road Thursday.

Police responded to the scene of a two-car crash on Norwich Road at the intersection of Pickett Road at around 4:35 p.m. Upon investigating, officers determined a black 2013 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling northbound on Norwich Road when it struck the back of a 2014 Chevy Sonic which was waiting to turn left onto Pickett Road.

The five-year-old was an occupant in the Volkswagen Jetta. The child was transported to Backus Hospital in Plainfield.

Police say based on both drivers’ statements as well as evidence at the scene, the driver of the Volkswagen Jetta followed too closely and was distracted while driving.