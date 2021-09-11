Car struck from behind, flipped with toddler inside on Putnam Road in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn., (WTNH) — Plainfield Police are investigating a two-car rollover crash that occurred on Putnam Road early Saturday morning.

Plainfield police, along with American Legion Ambulance and Atwood Hose Fire Department were called to the scene at 10:47 a.m.

Police say 35-year-old Anastasia Richards was driving south on Putman Road when she noticed the car in front of her had stopped to turn into a driveway. Richards tried to avoid the car but wasn’t able to do so.

According to police statements, 24-year-old Kali Charette was turning right into the driveway when she was hit from behind and her vehicle rolled over. Charette had a two-year-old daughter in the backseat who was strapped properly in a car seat.

Charette was brought to the Plainfield Emergency Department for possible sustained injuries.

Both vehicles were moved by the CDLS.