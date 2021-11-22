Meriden PD: Crash shuts down I-691 east in Meriden, suspect in custody in related carjacking nearby

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 691 in Meriden is closed Monday night due to a criminal investigation, according to state police.

State Police report they are investigating a two-car crash on I-691 east at Exit 12. Minor injuries are reported.

At this time, the eastbound lanes between Exits 10 and 11 are closed. Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

State Police added, preliminary reports indicate a reported carjacking occurred in the area of Bee Street in Meriden – which is near Exit 10 off 691.

This incident is being investigated by the Meriden Police Department who believe it is linked to the crash on I-691.

Meriden PD does have a suspect in custody. They don’t believe there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for more details.

