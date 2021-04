MANCHESTER, Conn. (WETNH) — Interstate-384 in Manchester is back open after a person was struck by a vehicle overnight, according to CT DOT.

Police said a woman was hit by a vehicle while walking on I-384 east between Exits 4 and 5 at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The extent of the victim’s injuries is not known at this time.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.