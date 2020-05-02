Rollover crash closes Route 8 Southbound in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 8 Southbound in Seymour Saturday afternoon.

Troopers were called to the scene near Exit 22 at around 12:13 p.m. Saturday.

Police say there are injuries, but none appear to be life threatening.

Both Southbound travel lanes on Route 8 near Exit 22 are closed as well as the Exit 22 on-ramp to Route 8 South until further notice.

DEEP officers were called to the scene to investigate a minor fuel leak that resulted from the crash. The State Police Truck Squad was also requested for assistance.

Photo: Citizens’ Engine Co. No. 2

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.