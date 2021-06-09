Route 3 closed indefinitely due to serious overnight crash; Rocky Hill PD investigating

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Cromwell Avenue (Route 3) in Rocky Hill is closed indefinitely in both directions due to a serious crash, according to Rocky Hill police.

The crash happened overnight Wednesday in the 500 block of Route 3, between Elm and France streets. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police told News 8 that a vehicle struck a pole around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Power was knocked out from multiples businesses due to the incident but has since been restored.

Officials do not know when the area will reopen.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.