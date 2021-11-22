Two dead, one hurt in head-on crash on Route 6 in Windham

WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 6 at Route 203 in Windham was closed Monday afternoon due to a fatal crash.

The two-car, head-on crash happened just before 12:25 p.m., state police said. Route 6 (Boston Post Road) was closed at Route 203 (North Windham Road).

Responding Troopers initially reported serious injuries. One patient was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. LIFESTAR was also called to the scene.

State Police later confirmed two people died as a result of their injuries in the crash; a third sustained serious injuries.

RT 6 has since reopened. The investigation is ongoing.

