WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A serious crash shut down part of Avon Mountain Road this week.

Avon Police said the road, also known as Route 44, was closed Wednesday afternoon due to a crash on the West Hartford side. Police said Waterville and Nod roads are currently open.

On Thursday, West Hartford Police (WHPD) reported the section of Rt. 44 between Mountain Road and the Avon town line remains closed.

WHPD added that the crash involved injuries.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.