Serious rollover crash closes Route 9 in Berlin

Crashes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 9 North is closed in Berlin following a single-vehicle rollover crash with serious injuries Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Exit 22 just before 1:15 p.m.

State police said the vehicle was reported to be on its roof and that the driver was unconscious. Two passengers were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The sequence of events leading up to the crash remains under investigation. State Police said it appears the vehicle was traveling on Route 9 South and crossed over to the northbound side.

Route 9 North between Exits 22 and 23 is shut down due to the investigation.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Serious rollover crash closes Route 9 North in Berlin

News /

Hartford HealthCare taking a unique approach to honor veterans ahead of Veterans Day

News /

Over 1,000 students attend Aerospace Manufacturers showcase to learn about career opportunities

News /

Wednesday's Warrior: Boxes to Boots gives military members a piece of home during the holidays

News /

CT restaurants struggling with finding staff, rising prices from suppliers

News /

University of Hartford celebrates Native American Heritage Month with ‘Indigenous in CT’ event

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss