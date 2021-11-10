Serious rollover crash closes Route 9 in Berlin

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 9 North is closed in Berlin following a single-vehicle rollover crash with serious injuries Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Exit 22 just before 1:15 p.m.

State police said the vehicle was reported to be on its roof and that the driver was unconscious. Two passengers were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The sequence of events leading up to the crash remains under investigation. State Police said it appears the vehicle was traveling on Route 9 South and crossed over to the northbound side.

Route 9 North between Exits 22 and 23 is shut down due to the investigation.

#CTTraffic Route 9 Northbound at exit 22 in Berlin is CLOSED due to a single vehicle, serious injury rollover accident. Please seek alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 10, 2021

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.