Serious rollover crash involving 3 vehicles closes I-95 south in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Westport Fire Department responded to a crash involving three vehicles Friday that led to all three lanes of I-95 southbound needing to be closed for around one hour.

Around 5 p.m., the Westport Fire Department along with Fairfield Fire, AMR, CT State Police and Westport EMS were requested to respond to a rollover on I-95 Southbound, south of exit 19. Units arrived on scene to find an accident involving three vehicles.



Courtesy: Westport Fire Department

Based on preliminary reports from those involved and witnesses, police say it is believed that a tractor trailer was disabled in the right shoulder when a pickup truck struck the back of the stopped trailer.

It was reported that the pickup truck rolled over an unknown number of times.

Police say the driver was assisted from the pickup truck by bystanders. Police said the driver of the tractor trailer was unhurt and was reported to be out of the truck off the side of the highway when the crash occurred.

According to police, a third vehicle was reportedly struck by debris from the pickup and the driver of that vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck was transported to a trauma facility and no further information is available on his condition at this time.

CT State Police are currently investigating the crash.