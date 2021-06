HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle crash Sunday evening that sent seven people to the hospital.

It happened at the intersection of Bulintong Road (Rt. 4) and Harmony Hill Road.

Officials said seven people were transported to local hospitals. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Fire officials said there was also a fluid spill that needed cleaning up.

Route 4 was closed temporarily, and has since reopened to traffic.