Shelton Fire Department responds to two-car, head-on collision Thursday

by: Isabella Gentile

Courtesy: Shelton Fire Department

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Shelton Fire Department (FD) responded to a two-car, head-on vehicle collision in the area of River Road near Hawthorne Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Shelton FD Companies 1 and 4 were dispatched to the location at 12:17 p.m. Upon arrival of the first unit, the fire department confirmed a head-on crash. Shelton FD said both occupants were conscious and alert but in clear distress.

Shelton FD assisted EMS with patient removal and provided fluid mitigation. Shelton FD said Echo Hose Ambulance transported both occupants to a local trauma facility.

