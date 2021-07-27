Shelton Police investigate fatal crash on Derby/Shelton Bridge Tuesday

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has died following a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Derby/Shelton Bridge Tuesday.

At around 2:20 p.m., Shelton Police, Shelton Fire and EMS were dispatched to the Derby/Shelton Bridge for a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. Police said 60-year-old David Guliuzza of Derby, the motorcycle operator, was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.

According to police, the operator of the vehicle, 65-year-old Donald Wolanin of Shelton, did not claim any injuries.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the crash occurred when the driver of the motorcycle was traveling on the Derby/Shelton Bridge headed into downtown Shelton and the driver of the vehicle was on Riverside Drive headed toward Bridge Street.

The Shelton Police Traffic Division Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the crash. No enforcement action has been taken at this time.

Any witnesses or people with additional information can call the Shelton Police Traffic Division at (203) 924-1544.