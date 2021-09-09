Single-car crash on Rt. 177 in Plainville sees no injuries, but hundreds of power outages

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainville police and Eversource are responding to a single-car crash Thursday morning that caused hundreds of residents in the area to lose power.

Police said it happened on Washington Street (Rt. 177) between the West Main and Broad streets intersection.

There are no reported injuries.

Eversource is on scene to restore power lost due to the crash and expects the road to be closed for most of the day. There are currently 337 Plainville Eversource customers experiencing outages.

Residents are asked to find an alternate route.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

