State police cruiser involved in crash on Route 9 in New Britain

Crashes

by:

Posted: / Updated:
connecticut_state-police-sirens_1523650479411.jpg

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a crash involving one of their own cruisers that happened on Route 9 Wednesday.

Just after 4 p.m., state police were advised of a crash in the area of Route 9 south at Exit 30 in New Britain.

State police said one of the involved vehicles was reported to be one of their cruisers.

Injuries were reported and at least one person was taken to an area hospital, according to state police.

The C.A.R.S. Unit has responded to assist with the investigation.

State police asks drivers in the area to use caution as the scene is still active at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Hartford

Republican lawmakers push to tackle juvenile crime this legislative session

News /

Lamont proposes $336M in tax cuts for residents

News /

Early spring or longer winter? 'Chuckles' makes his prediction at the Lutz Children Museum

News /

Chuckles prediction

News /

West Hartford BOE votes to discontinue high school team names

News /

Board of ED votes to drop high school mascots

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss