State police cruiser involved in crash on Route 9 in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a crash involving one of their own cruisers that happened on Route 9 Wednesday.

Just after 4 p.m., state police were advised of a crash in the area of Route 9 south at Exit 30 in New Britain.

State police said one of the involved vehicles was reported to be one of their cruisers.

Injuries were reported and at least one person was taken to an area hospital, according to state police.

The C.A.R.S. Unit has responded to assist with the investigation.

State police asks drivers in the area to use caution as the scene is still active at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.