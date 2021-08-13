State Police investigate fatal motorcycle accident in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened in Norwich Friday morning.

Police have identified the victim as 21-year-old Jadon Nicholson of Bozrah.

Police said Nicholson was traveling southeast on the connecting ramp from Route 2 east to Interstate 395 south. While negotiating a right curve within the connecting ramp, police said his motorcycle capsized onto its right side, and continued sliding in a southeast direction across the connecting ramp and southbound lanes of Interstate 395 south.

Police said Nicholson and his motorcycle collided into the metal beam guardrail within the median of Interstate 395.

Police said Nicholson sustained serious injuries on scene and was transported to Backus Hospital in Norwich where he was later pronounced deceased.

The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad assisted with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with any information in regards to this collision is asked to call Troop E at (860) 848-6500.