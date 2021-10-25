State police: Pedestrian struck, killed by tractor-trailer on I-84 East in Newtown

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on I-84 in Newtown early Monday morning.

State Police said this happened on I-84 East in the area of Exit 11 in Newtown at around 3:30 a.m.

According to State Police, a vehicle driven by Samantha Figueroa, 22, of Hartford was disabled in the left lane of the highway. Figueroa exited the vehicle and was standing in the left lane in an attempt to flag down passing vehicles.

The tractor-trailer was traveling in the left lane behind the disabled vehicle. While negotiating a left curve, the tractor-trailer collided with Figueroa’s vehicle, also striking her in the collision, according to police.

Police said Figueroa was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for more details.