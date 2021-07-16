Torrington PD: Motorcycle operator dead following crash on South Main Street

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has died following a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and four-door sedan on South Main Street.

At around 3:20 p.m. Friday, Torrington Police were dispatched to the area of South Main Street and Fairmont Avenue for a report of the crash. Upon arrival, officers located the motorcycle and four-door sedan in the roadway.

The motorcycle operator was found in the roadway where the impact occurred. Police said he died as a result of his injuries.

Police said the crash occurred when the motorcycle was traveling south on South Main Street near the intersection of South Main Street and Fairmont Avenue, while the four-door sedan was attempting to cross South Main Street to 692 South Main Street.

According to police, the four-door sedan operator was not injured and the passenger was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for minor injuries.

The Torrington Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team was activated and the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Anyone with any information concerning this crash can call Officer Oscar Segui at (860) 489-2000.