(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a crash on Interstate-91 North in North Haven that involves at least one tractor-trailer.

CT Dept. of Transportation said motorists are experiencing delays between Exits 10-12, and the right lane is closed due to cleanup.

State troopers said to use alternate routes if possible.

No word on any injuries or the cause of the crash at this time.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.