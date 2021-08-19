Tractor-trailer crash on Rochambeau Bridge causes delays on I-84 in Southbury

(WTNH) — Southbury and Sandy Hook firefighters responded to a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate-84 early Thursday morning.

Firefighters said there are delays on both east and westbound sides of I-84 on the Rochambeau Bridge. The left lanes are closed on both sides. CT Dept. of Transportation says the crash is between Exits 13-14 on the eastbound side. Delays on the westbound side back up to Exit 11.

The crash was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

There’s no information on any injuries or the cause of the crash at this time.