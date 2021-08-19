Tractor-trailer crash on Rochambeau Bridge causes delays on I-84 in Southbury

Crashes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue

(WTNH) — Southbury and Sandy Hook firefighters responded to a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate-84 early Thursday morning.

Firefighters said there are delays on both east and westbound sides of I-84 on the Rochambeau Bridge. The left lanes are closed on both sides. CT Dept. of Transportation says the crash is between Exits 13-14 on the eastbound side. Delays on the westbound side back up to Exit 11.

The crash was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

There’s no information on any injuries or the cause of the crash at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss