(WTNH) — There are delays on Interstate-95 South in Norwalk due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer early Friday morning.

Officials said one car and a tractor-trailer got into a crash between Exits 17 and 16 at around 3:45 a.m.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The right and center lanes are closed. Delays back up to Exit 18.

