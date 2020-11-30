CLEARED: Tractor-trailer rollover on I-95 in Old Saybrook caused by strong winds during Monday’s storm, driver says

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Two lanes are closed on I-95 southbound in Old Saybrook after a tractor-trailer rollover crash Monday.

Connecticut State Police report the crash occurred near Exit 69 in Old Saybrook.

A photo sent in by a News 8 viewer show the truck on its side on Old Saybrook Bridge.

The driver was not injured and nothing spilled from the truck, according to police.

The scene was reported cleared at 5:30 p.m.

RELATED: Heavy rain, strong wind gusts continue through Monday afternoon, over 18,000 power outages reported

Drivers are encouraged to be cautious today as strong wind gusts and heavy rain will be sticking around until 11 p.m. Monday.

According to the driver, the truck was blown over by the strong winds pushing across the state.

Thousands are already without power Monday afternoon and several roads are closed due to downed trees and power lines, and flooding.